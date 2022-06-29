Thor’s Love and Thunder costume revealed in figurine

THE hype is building for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Taika Waititi.

The film sees Chris Hemsworth’s titular character Thor, joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), going up against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

Making things more interesting is the fact that Thor will be sporting a brand new costume in the film. Previously, fans have been able to catch glimpses of it in trailers and exclusive clips, but now, a series of photographs of Hot Toy’s latest figurine of the character have offered the best view yet of what the costume will look like.

The 12in figurine, which is currently available for pre-order, features Thor in a blue-and-gold armoured suit, with one iteration featuring his arms bare, while the other has chain-mail sleeves.

The figure also has Thor’s iconic helmet, this time with a sharper ‘feather’ design at the sides. The figure also has light-up LED eyes and attachable lightning effects in order to perfectly represent his status as the God of Thunder.

For weapons, Thor is seen wielding his devastating Stormbreaker axe, which is expected to play a major role in the fight against Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theatres on July 7.