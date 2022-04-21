Thor sequel definitely teases great things to come

THE teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunders dropped earlier this week, and fans have been picking apart each frame, looking for more reasons to get even more hyped for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

One of these is the debut of a new look for Kraglin, the fan-favourite Guardians of the Galaxy character, who is played by Sean Gunn, the brother of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

At roughly the 30-second mark of the video, Star-Lord is shown ushering his team of intergalactic warriors into battle. On the far right of the shot, Kraglin can be seen charging into the fray.

Brandishing a pistol and adorned in a trench coat, the Ravager also appears to be equipped with the fin Yondu used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It's currently unknown whether Kraglin will actually use the headpiece to control the accompanying arrow in Love and Thunder.

While the extent of Kraglin's role in Love and Thunder is unknown, the Ravager seemingly has a bright future ahead of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously, James Gunn teased that Yondu's right-hand man will play an expanded role in the upcoming Vol. 3 without confirming any details surrounding the character's involvement.

However, Kraglin isn't the only character to receive a major design change in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The titular god, once again played by Chris Hemsworth, begins to question his role in the galaxy as he seemingly cycles through a variety of new clothes.

The teaser trailer confirmed that Thor will join up with the Ravagers, an organization of interstellar smugglers, bounty hunters and gamblers. In doing so, he ditches his familiar Asgardian armor for threads that are a little more casual.

Thor is seen wearing a white shirt under a bright red vest accompanied by a pair of blue jeans with a massive belt buckle. He’s also shown wearing a trucker hat with the words “The Strongest Avenger” emblazoned on the front.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in cinemas on July 8.

Watch the official trailer here: