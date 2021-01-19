Thread for thought

THE recurring subject of floral motifs in Anni Tai’s embroidery started with her fascination for flower bouquets, but she soon found it to be rather costly to work with something so delicate and perishable.

Through embroidery, she is able to immortalise the fleeting glory of flowers by sewing and stitching idyllic floral tapestries.

Tai explains: “Visual texture is not the same as real texture. I love the tactility and materiality of embroidery, as I feel it can express and portray flowers and their beauty better than a painting.

“The decorative art of embroidery is an exciting one; it is therapeutic in relieving stress and anxiety, and it encourages mindfulness when you’re fully immersed into the craft. That being said, it requires a whole lot of patience!”

Tai has also done collaborations with several brands including Nespresso, Innisfree, Vans, Gap and Uniqlo.

How did you get into embroidery?

“I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t making something. I’ve always had some kind of tool in my hand, figuring out how to work something out.

“My earliest memory of sewing was patching up buttons and zippers on my primary school uniform, and I was determined that my mother show me the way so I could do it on my own.”

What does being an embroidery artist mean to you?

“It is a never-ending process of getting to know yourself; to do the art you want to do, the way you want to do it. And ultimately find joy and satisfaction with yourself as an artist.”

How would you describe your embroidery style?

“My embroidery style is my take on femininity. It is an expression and a reflection of who I am – both my personality and my identity. As I grow older, my embroidery style has evolved as well.

“I can see my older works looking simple and sweet, but moving forward I would like to introduce some sense of complexity and maturity to show my growth as a person.”

What is something a lot of people don’t know about embroidering?

“That it is actually not that difficult as one would imagine in terms of having a grasp of the techniques, and that the techniques and stitches are seen as restrictive, thus, can’t be used to sew all kinds of illustrations.”

In your commercial collaborations, how do you maintain your creative identity and freedom as an artist?

“Undoubtedly, it is easy to get distracted by the commercial aspect of it and lose track of your sense of self.

“Oftentimes in my mind, the fact that a commercial collaboration could confuse me just goes to show that I am not as certain of myself as I hope to be. I aim to work past that, which I am totally still working on.”

How has the ongoing isolation impacted your creativity?

“Being at home and in isolation, I’ve found myself moving closer to feeling more connected with my work and I’ve seen tremendous improvement in my embroidery skill.

“I’ve also taken the opportunity to really figure things out, including my plans for the future and the idea of ‘working for yourself’.

“I would say that I am comfortably at a point where I am more grounded than I ever was, feeling a level of assurance and stability in what I do.

“I very much dislike the phase I was in, where I struggled with self-doubts and confidence; I called it the modern age quarter-life crisis.”

Do you work in silence or with music?

“I work in silence. My brain is noisy and cluttered enough.”

What keeps you going?

“Coffee and kombucha. Curling up in a cosy bed in silence and positive journaling. I realised writing down a list of goals you would like to accomplish in the next week or month really helps.

“To avoid staying stagnant, moving forward is key in whatever you do. Hence, I try to operate on a maximum intensity level of 60% on a daily basis, that is as intense as I would put myself through, to avoid the ‘crash and burn’.”