Thrilling global suspense

PRIME Video has unveiled the latest highly anticipated suspense thriller series, The Killing Vote. Produced by Pan Entertainment and Studio S and broadcast by SBS, this gripping show will be available on Prime Video in Malaysia and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting on Aug 10.

Viewers can expect an adrenaline-pumping experience as the first two episodes of this 12-part series premiere on the same day, followed by a weekly release every Thursday. Drawing inspiration from the popular webtoon of the same name, The Killing Vote delves into the depths of justice, centering around a nationwide vote on the death penalty for heinous criminals.

At the heart of the story lies a mysterious figure who executes the verdicts based on the voting results while a determined group of police officers relentlessly pursues them.

A fortuitous collaboration

Headlining the cast are acclaimed actors Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, and Lim Ji-yeon.

Park Hae-jin, known for his recent roles in From Now On, Showtime! and Kkondae Intern, takes on the role of Kim Moo-chan, an exceptional police team leader who achieved his promotion at an unprecedented speed.

Portraying Kwon Seok-joo, a man serving a prison sentence after avenging his daughter’s assault, is Park Sung-woong, who wowed audiences in Unlock My Boss. Lim Ji-yeon, renowned for her performance in Lies Hidden in My Garden, also available on Prime Video, embodies a lieutenant who was once the shining star of the Cyber Investigation Team.