Thrilling global suspense

PRIME Video has unveiled the latest highly anticipated suspense thriller series, The Killing Vote. Produced by Pan Entertainment and Studio S and broadcast by SBS, this gripping show will be available on Prime Video in Malaysia and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting on Aug 10.
Viewers can expect an adrenaline-pumping experience as the first two episodes of this 12-part series premiere on the same day, followed by a weekly release every Thursday. Drawing inspiration from the popular webtoon of the same name, The Killing Vote delves into the depths of justice, centering around a nationwide vote on the death penalty for heinous criminals.
At the heart of the story lies a mysterious figure who executes the verdicts based on the voting results while a determined group of police officers relentlessly pursues them.
A fortuitous collaboration
Headlining the cast are acclaimed actors Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, and Lim Ji-yeon.
Park Hae-jin, known for his recent roles in From Now On, Showtime! and Kkondae Intern, takes on the role of Kim Moo-chan, an exceptional police team leader who achieved his promotion at an unprecedented speed.
Portraying Kwon Seok-joo, a man serving a prison sentence after avenging his daughter’s assault, is Park Sung-woong, who wowed audiences in Unlock My Boss. Lim Ji-yeon, renowned for her performance in Lies Hidden in My Garden, also available on Prime Video, embodies a lieutenant who was once the shining star of the Cyber Investigation Team.
David Simonsen, the director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, expressed enthusiasm about strengthening their partnership with SBS, a leading Korean broadcaster, and bringing The Killing Vote to their platform. Following their previous collaboration on Payback earlier this year, Simonsen affirms the growing global appeal of suspense thrillers.
He emphasises that Prime Video customers worldwide can now relish more premium-quality Korean content, further diversifying their K-content offerings. Hae-dong Jin, the Head of Content Business at SBS Contents Hub, conveyed his honour in collaborating with Prime Video. He believes that the series’ global reach will once again demonstrate the universal allure of Korean content. With The Killing Vote, audiences are invited to contemplate the true essence of justice while immersing themselves in the twists and turns of this masterfully crafted tale.
Adding to Prime Video’s extensive library, The Killing Vote joins a multitude of shows and films such as Imaginur, Juang, Abang Long Fadil 3, and Coast Guard Malaysia. Korean titles like HeartBeat, Lies Hidden in My Garden, Battle for Happiness, Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938, and Jinny’s Kitchen, alongside anime hits like Rurouni Kenshin, are available.
Furthermore, viewers can enjoy acclaimed Amazon Originals like Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. At just RM25 a month, Prime Video members can watch and download their favourite films and shows on various devices for offline viewing at no extra cost.