CALL it a will-to-manifest or self-fulfilling prophecy. Nadirah Zakariya knew from a young age that she would end up as either an artist or a teacher. Now considered a fine arts photographer who has inspired and continues to guide younger aspirants, Nadirah believes she is able to successfully merge both roles. “At the time, I was at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, US, majoring in graphic design, and there, I had to take a photography class. That was when I was introduced to the camera, and I am now able to express myself through the medium,” she told theSun. At that point in time, Nadirah began to pursue photography seriously. However, even before college, the interest was already a seed waiting to sprout, she explained. “I always had an interest in taking photographs,” she said. “My dad always had a camera around as an enthusiast. It was a natural transition for me.”

Part of a series that began with Nadirah documenting each day of MCO 3.0.

Familial trait On the aspect of being someone that teaches photography, this too was a facet that was already there. This talent was lying in wait to blossom as Nadirah comes from a family of teachers. “I come from a family that values education,” Nadirah said. “My parents are retired professors, and I’m the fourth of five siblings. All are teachers in their respective fields.” Rather than billing what she does through workshops as “teaching”, Nadirah says it’s more akin to sharing.

“There are a lot of workshops that are very technical in photography, which is great. But there aren’t a lot where it’s more about the concepts and content. I think, in Malaysia at least, there are a lot of people who understand how to use a camera technically,” she said. “But it would be really good if they start thinking about the kind of photographs they take. It will elevate their work and set them apart from the next photographer. “This was also why I wanted to do workshops that focus more on concepts and ideas that pair well the technical skills in photography”.

Sticking around Her observation on the state and future of photography in Malaysia began when she came back from the United States for a holiday, and it was this decision that led her to stay on. “A three-week holiday ended becoming three months and that became three years,” Nadirah said, laughing. “I wanted to be closer to my family and I saw a lot of potential for the local photography scene. It was exciting and I wanted to be a part of it. I felt like I have some valuable experiences to share”. She also found that a lot of women were beginning to take an interest in photography, with many getting in touch with her. “I started to do talks around schools and that inspired me to see if I could help others grow”.

Using agar-agar with flowers.

Quiet introspection The most recent, and arguably most striking, photograph series by Nadirah on her social media involves flowers, inanimate objects and food items. “I’ve always loved flowers. When I’m not photographing, I’m spending time on my balcony growing plants,” she revealed. “I love working with flowers as props, even while I’m shooting portraits of people. When the lockdown came last year, I didn’t have access to people, and I needed to keep myself creative as a coping mechanism. I started to use household objects and it became my sort of lockdown diary.”

The earliest iterations of her pictures utilised household items as props during the lockdown.