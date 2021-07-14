Through his eyes

LEARNING on the job has paid off for up-and-coming director Ravindran Rajendran.

After eight years in the film industry, his short feature Imaithidaathe Kangal scored more than 20 awards and achievements last year.

Entirely self-taught through practical training, Ravindran told theSun that it all began in 2013 when he joined a film workshop by director S.D. Puvanendran.

The amateur filmmaker then joined Puvanendran’s Maravan’s production as an assistant director in 2015.

“Following that, I did a short film called Patthiya, and then Jhangri as an assistant director,’’ he said.

“I temporarily quit the industry in 2019, and then I returned for Imaithidaathe Kangal”.

Making a splash

During the break, Ravindran spent a lot of time travelling and pursuing his love for photography. Moving around mostly on foot, his observations would inevitably serve as the inspiration for Imaithidaathe Kangal.

“I spent a year working on the short film’s script, while pre-production took six months,’’ he related.

“Then, the actual filming was about five days.”

Titled Voice of My Eyes in English, the short film follows the journey of a deaf mute, from the moment he is abandoned as an infant by his mother to his adult life as a photographer.

“Initially, I never planned the deaf and mute element. When I laid down the script, it was a normal story at first, the main character’s disability was added for a bigger impact,” Ravindran said.

A pivotal series of scenes in the film captures the main character as part of a child beggar syndicate. This too was something Ravindran had observed in his life and felt a need to address in his story.

Intentionally rough

In the final act, the lead is seen as an adult who uses barely intelligible “sign language” to communicate with others.

“For the actors, it took almost six months to train them. If you watch the film, the actors who do ‘sign language’ are not so perfect in conveying it, which is intentional. I wanted the sign language to be easily understood,” Ravindran said.

“We never did actual sign language, because it had to be from the angle of ‘If the guy never learned language, how would he communicate?’”

Ultimately, the short film ends similar to how it began, a circular narrative that Ravindran explains is the script’s thematic storytelling of karma.

“I did not want to say that the mother’s actions were wrong, but I conveyed it through how she struggled after her actions. Then I tied it to the main character’s actions and how he lived his life.

Spurred by the success of his short film, Ravindran said there are two more stories he is in discussions to direct.

But due to the pandemic, his future commercial films are now on hold.