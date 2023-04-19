‘Tiger Stripes’ chosen for Cannes Critics' Week

THE Malaysian film industry has seen a significant transformation since the turn of the century. The first full-length film from Malaysia's Ghost Grrrl Pictures, Tiger Stripes, which was produced by Foo Fei Ling and directed by Amanda Nell Eu, has been chosen for the renowned Cannes Critics' Week, which runs concurrently with the esteemed Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

This is the first participation of a Malaysian film at the renowned Cannes Film Festival since 2010. Directors like Alejandro González Inárritu, Guillermo Del Toro, Wong Kar Wai, and many more came to light during Critics' Week.

This selection is a notable accomplishment for Malaysia's progressing film industry as there have only been three previous Malaysian films chosen for Cannes.

The Malay-language horror film Tiger Stripes will highlight Eu's skill as a promising young female director in Malaysia. Eu said did her best to express the tale of maturity about young girls struggling against Malaysian society.

Tiger Stripes follows 12-year-old Zaffan (played by Zafreen Zairizal) as she battles puberty and learns that her body is changing in a frightening way. She quickly discovers that accepting her own nature is the only way to achieve freedom.

Along with seasoned local performers Shaheizy Sam, Jun Lojong, and Fatimah Abu Bakar, the movie will include fresh face Deena Ezral and Piqa.

Tiger Stripes is a co-production involving eight nations, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Qatar. The film's importance to the local industry is further highlighted by the fact that it was awarded the Creative Industry Recovery Grant (PENJANA) by the Ministry of Communications and Digital for its production in Malaysia.

The movie is scheduled to air any time between May 17 and May 25 at Cannes, and Malaysian viewers may be able to watch Tiger Stripes on the big screen.

Congratulations to the team!