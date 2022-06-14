TikTok changing the music industry?

TIKTOK, the popular platform for the sharing of videos – which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance – has the potential to revolutionise the way in which the music industry operates.

It can be seen that most of the songs on Spotify’s Top 50 and Billboard 100 charts are often influenced by TikTok’s popularity. Therefore, even decades-old and non-mainstream songs could emerge naturally on the app.

According to a November 2021 survey done for TikTok by the music analytics company MRC Data, “67% of the app’s users are more likely to seek out songs on music-streaming platforms after encountering them on TikTok.”

It’s no secret that some labels are using TikTok as a way to promote both their most recent releases and their entire back catalogue, as it has been shown that the app has proven to be a vital promotional tool for both musicians and record labels alike.

Marketers engage with influencers on the app to help a song acquire popularity, resulting in an avalanche of user-generated content from their followers.

Some musicians even schedule exclusive TikTok listening sessions to obtain attention for their new tracks.

The beginning of the new hits era

Early in 2019, American rapper and vocalist Montero Lamar Hill, commonly known by his stage name Lil Nas X, hit the lottery when his song Old Town Road was named the most successful song of all time, and became the first song ever to go 15 times platinum.

This success is largely down to the song’s early adoption as a TikTok “meme” by millions of users. Old Town Road has become the origin story for an extraordinary string of viral musical successes on TikTok.

Artistes’ have skyrocketed due to millions of TikTok users using their songs in their videos.