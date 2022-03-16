TikTok recipes

These went viral for a reason

YOU’VE seen them, you’ve heard about them...but have you tried them? Here are some recipes which have gone viral on TikTok that are worth the hype. BAKED FETA PASTA For an easy weeknight pasta dish that’s both fuss-free and flavourful, try making this baked Feta pasta with bursting cherry tomatoes. The dish went viral because it’s made with just a handful of ingredients and your oven will be doing most of the magic. INGREDIENTS: -> 5 cups cherry tomatoes -> 1 shallot, diced -> 4 garlic cloves minced -> ½ cup extra virgin olive oil (save 1 tbsp for drizzling) -> ¼ tsp red pepper flakes -> ¼ tsp sea salt -> A block of Feta cheese -> 3 sprigs fresh thyme -> 125g dried pasta of choice -> Zest of 1 lemon -> ¼ cup packed chopped fresh basil INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat your oven to 200°C. In an oven-safe baking dish, combine the cherry tomatoes, shallot, garlic, olive oil, salt and red pepper flakes. 2. Place feta into the centre of the baking dish and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Scatter thyme sprigs over tomatoes and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until tomatoes are bursting and feta is golden on top. 3. While waiting for the cheese and tomato, cook pasta until al dente according to package directions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining. 4. When cheese and tomato are done, add cooked pasta, reserved pasta water, and lemon zest and stir until combined before garnishing with basil.

JELLO GRAPES Jello grapes are perfect for a hot day. Not only are they easy to prepare, but the cooling yet sweet dessert that will leave you refreshed. They’re light, fun and tart – just what you need to cool off in the heat! But be warned, it is super addicting! INGREDIENTS -> 200 g grapes ->1 pack jello powder INSTRUCTIONS 1. Rinse fresh grapes and remove any stems from the fruits. 2. Put the grapes into a plastic container. Don’t worry about dry patting the skin of the fruits because any water on the skin will be useful for the jello mix to stick to the fruits. 3. Pour the jello powder over the grapes. 4. Close the container and shake until the powder coats evenly. 5. Freeze for 1 hour or until frozen and you’re done!

ONE-POT LASAGNA SOUP Ever wanted to make some good ole fashion Italian comfort food without the 20-step laborious process? Well, the one-pot lasagna soup is perfect for you! This is a quick and easy recipe perfect for weekdays nights after work. INGREDIENTS -> 1 tbs olive oil -> 1 small onion, diced -> 2 cloves garlic, minced -> 500g Italian sausage, cut -> 4 cups chicken broth -> 800g canned crushed tomato -> 2 tbs tomato paste -> 3 tsp dried mixed herb -> 2 tbs sugar -> 9 lasagna noodles, cracked into smaller pieces -> 1/4 cup heavy cream -> 1 cup ricotta cheese -> 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded -> 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, grated -> 3 tbs fresh basil, chopped -> Salt & pepper to taste INSTRUCTIONS 1. In a large pot, heat oil on medium-high. Add the onion and cook for a few minutes. 2. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. 3. Add the sausage and cook the meat for about 5 minutes until no longer pink. 4. Add the broth, tomatoes, tomato paste, seasonings, salt & pepper to taste and sugar, and stir to combine. 5. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to simmer and cook for 10 minutes with the pot covered. 6. Add the lasagna pieces into the pot before stirring and covering again. Cook for another 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. 7. Once the pasta is cooked, stir in the heavy cream. In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and basil. 8. Serve soup with a scoop of this mixture by the side with chilli pepper flakes and you’re done!