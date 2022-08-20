Tim Burton teases The Addams Family Netflix adaptation

IT is official – the Addams Family are coming to Netflix! And Tim Burton is bringing them on board with an upcoming eight-episode series.

Titled Wednesday, the Netflix show will focus on (who else?) Wednesday, the twisted teenage daughter of the Addams family.

In the spin-off, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past, as revealed in a teaser trailer which was released online.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the lead, can be heard expressing her character’s excitement monotonously in the trailer. “Little did I know that I’d be stepping into a nightmare,” said the You star.

She added: “Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I’m going to love it here.”

The series will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley.

Characters like The Thing, Lurch and Mayor Walker will also be brought to life by actors Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea, and Tommie Earl Jenkins respectively.

But what makes the series extra special is the casting of Christina Ricci.

Ricci, who famously played Wednesday in the 90s film series, will make her debut in the show as Marilyn Thornhill.

In addition, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will serve as the show’s co-runners, writers and executive producers, while Burton will act as the executive producer and director.

Excited about what is to come? Watch the trailer below: