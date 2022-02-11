Tim Roth loses musician son to cancer at age 25

ACTOR Tim Roth announced the death of his son Cormac at age 25 following a “courageous battle” with cancer. The young musician passed away on Oct 16 “accompanied by his family who loved and adored him”.

The family said in the statement: “He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness.

“As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him.”

Cormac had a rare germ cell cancer known as choriocarcinoma, and had previously shared his story on Instagram, informing fans: “Make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you”.

After revealing his condition in November, Cormac said he had been “fighting it daily,“ enduring “chemo, high dose chemo, meds, transplants, transfusions, surgeries, and so on.”

He stated that the sickness has “taken away half of his hearing, 60 pounds of weight, his confidence, and will continue its murderous path until he can manage to stop it somehow and kill it”.

Cormac is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki, his elder brother Hunter, and half-brother Jack.