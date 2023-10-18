Timothee Chalamet enters candy world in Wonka

A FRESH trailer for Wonka has recently been unveiled, showcasing the charismatic performance of Timothee Chalamet in the role of Willy Wonka.

The forthcoming movie was helmed by Paul King, known for directing Paddington and penned by Simon Rich. Its inspiration originates from Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film centres around a young Willy Wonka and his initial encounter with the Oompa-Loompas during one of his early escapades. Fresh clips from this backstory depict Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa persona engaging in song and collaboration with Chalamet’s portrayal of Wonka.

Chalamet will also display his singing and dancing prowess in the upcoming film, where he is joined by a stellar cast including Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas and Sally Hawkins.

The 45-year-old director King is said to have praised Chalamet’s abilities, as reported by People Magazine.

“I think what’s so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also that he brings such heart to the role and he’s a brilliant actor,” he said.

“He’s incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a great deal of emotional truth to the role,” the director added.

Wonka serves as a prelude to the initial Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie released in 1971, featuring Gene Wilder. Johnny Depp also portrayed the character in a film adaptation by Tim Burton released in 2005.

The synopsis of the movie tells the tale of how the world’s most exceptional inventor, magician and chocolatier transformed into the cherished Willy Wonka we are familiar with today.

Wonka will be released in theatres on Dec 15.