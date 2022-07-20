Tips for a successful job interview

Taking required efforts to prepare for an interview ahead of time will boost your confidence

NO MATTER how many job interviews you may have attended, each one is still difficult. Let’s be honest: job interviews are terrifying! You are put under pressure, questioned, and subjected to a slew of employment interview questions. The impression you give during the interview can often overshadow your paper credentials. Along with your experience and education, your attitude, fundamental social skills, and communication aptitude are examined. The good news is that many interviewers employ the same set of questions, which might work in your favour if you know how to answer them. Preparation is the key. These seven basic stages are the key to acing any interview.

Research the company The basis of a good interview is doing your research about the company. Understanding the company and what they are looking for will not only help you forecast the interview questions they will ask, but will also give you a good idea of the responses they want to hear. The first job interview question that you should be prepared for is about what you know about the company. It may be unpleasant and make you appear incompetent or uninterested in the job if you do not have a detailed answer. In any case, it conveys the message that you did not take the job interview seriously. Most applicants will visit the company’s website, but the interview is not a test of your ability to read their website. I would suggest you to read about them online and on their social media sites to find out whether your experience is applicable to their current vision. Create a strong first impression First impressions are important, and non-verbal signs are even more important than spoken words. So, in those initial five minutes, it’s important to smiling brightly, shake hands firmly, create eye contact, and overall, appear happy to be there and interested in the job. Lean in gently, slightly expand your brows, and wait to be allowed to sit. Project an aura of enthusiasm, passion, and interest in all you do. Try to match your clothing style to the reputation of the firm you wish to join. You should be able to obtain a decent sense of the company’s regular dress code from its website and social media output, particularly any information regarding its working culture, and your interviewer may also help you. You want to project some charm and charisma, but you also want to come across as a good fit, so if in doubt on what to wear, just dress formally.

Practice Study the standard job interview questions and practise your responses. Strong responses are precise yet brief, relying on actual examples to illustrate your talents and support your résumé. Practice your responses to predicted questions, both about the usual subject matter and potential outliers. Speak them aloud in front of a mirror or a friend. Know your replies well enough that they will appear spontaneous rather than memorised. “Practice makes perfect”, as the saying goes. Prepare a list of questions to ask your prospective employer. You will almost always be asked whether you have any questions for the interviewer. It is necessary to prepare at least one or two questions to indicate your interest in the company. Be calm Try to be as relaxed as possible throughout the job interview. Remember that your body language speaks just as much about you as your responses. With proper preparation, you will be able to radiate confidence. While familiarising yourself with the finest replies is vital, it is as important to listen closely throughout your interview. Pay attention to the questions that are being asked, and listen to the complete question before responding, so you understand precisely what the interviewer is asking. Avoid cutting off the interviewer, especially while he or she is asking questions. It is okay to pause for a while to consider your response; it is always preferable than to begin with many “uhs.”