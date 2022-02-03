Tips for effective presentations

STANDING in front of an audience to give a presentation is an intimidating process, but let’s be real, you are unlikely to get through college without doing it. Everyone who was once a student has definitely experienced standing in front of a number of audiences for a presentation. It does not matter if it is a lecturer or your boss; just the very mention of the word “presentation” can cause you to panic, but there’s really no need to get worried over a presentation. Depending on your subject or work, you are probably expected to talk about it and analyse your own work.

Whatever the topic is, you will be presenting it either to your lecturer, classmates, boss or colleagues. While getting up and presenting in front of an audience is no easy task, especially if you are not used to talking in front of a big crowd, it is a good practice. Many graduate employers use presentations as part of their recruitment process. You are also judged by your understanding of your work, which will make you shine better if you are good at it. To help ensure that your presentation stands out for the right reasons, consider the tips below to make it more effective.

Prepare

Rushing at the last minute can make you nervous when giving a presentation, so give yourself plenty of time to thoroughly prepare. Plan the structure and format of your introduction, the key facts you want to convey in the most logical order, the purpose and objective of your presentation, and your conclusion. Ask yourself why and what you want to achieve by structuring your presentation to help you plan your content and keep it running smoothly. Remember, your presentation is telling a story, and it should be clear and logical to your listeners. It’s also a good idea to prepare answers to possible questions you might be asked about your presentation.

Do not read from the screen

PowerPoint is designed to show bullets and short text. Your written words act as a starter; they remind you of every point that needs to be addressed. The rest must come from you. Reading from the screen will make you look like a person who is not prepared for a presentation since only a minimum of effort is coming from you. Instead of writing a description, spend time choosing keywords and put on your PowerPoint. You are allowed to make detailed notes as part of your planning but do not completely rely on it, as reading from a prepared note sounds unnatural. You may use small cue cards if you want to take a memory aid with you because referring to A4 sheet of paper, or a book can be distracting to the audience.

Practice with a friend

The timing of your presentation should also be considered during the planning phase. Time limits are set for a reason as people tend get bothered when you steal their time. Rehearsing your presentation with a friend will help you keep track of your time, and you will be able to cut or add to it in order to make sure your presentation goes smoothly. It would be better if you could do this practice in the room where you will be giving your presentation. By doing this, you will be able to see if your presentation is good enough when speaking out loud and gives you an opportunity to get used to expressing yourself in front of others.