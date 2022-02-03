Tips for effective presentations

STANDING in front of an audience to give a presentation is an intimidating process, but let’s be real, you are unlikely to get through college without doing it. Everyone who was once a student has definitely experienced standing in front of a number of audiences for a presentation. It does not matter if it is a lecturer or your boss; just the very mention of the word “presentation” can cause you to panic, but there’s really no need to get worried over a presentation. Depending on your subject or work, you are probably expected to talk about it and analyse your own work.
Whatever the topic is, you will be presenting it either to your lecturer, classmates, boss or colleagues. While getting up and presenting in front of an audience is no easy task, especially if you are not used to talking in front of a big crowd, it is a good practice. Many graduate employers use presentations as part of their recruitment process. You are also judged by your understanding of your work, which will make you shine better if you are good at it. To help ensure that your presentation stands out for the right reasons, consider the tips below to make it more effective.
Prepare
Rushing at the last minute can make you nervous when giving a presentation, so give yourself plenty of time to thoroughly prepare. Plan the structure and format of your introduction, the key facts you want to convey in the most logical order, the purpose and objective of your presentation, and your conclusion. Ask yourself why and what you want to achieve by structuring your presentation to help you plan your content and keep it running smoothly. Remember, your presentation is telling a story, and it should be clear and logical to your listeners. It’s also a good idea to prepare answers to possible questions you might be asked about your presentation.
Do not read from the screen
PowerPoint is designed to show bullets and short text. Your written words act as a starter; they remind you of every point that needs to be addressed. The rest must come from you. Reading from the screen will make you look like a person who is not prepared for a presentation since only a minimum of effort is coming from you. Instead of writing a description, spend time choosing keywords and put on your PowerPoint. You are allowed to make detailed notes as part of your planning but do not completely rely on it, as reading from a prepared note sounds unnatural. You may use small cue cards if you want to take a memory aid with you because referring to A4 sheet of paper, or a book can be distracting to the audience.
Practice with a friend
The timing of your presentation should also be considered during the planning phase. Time limits are set for a reason as people tend get bothered when you steal their time. Rehearsing your presentation with a friend will help you keep track of your time, and you will be able to cut or add to it in order to make sure your presentation goes smoothly. It would be better if you could do this practice in the room where you will be giving your presentation. By doing this, you will be able to see if your presentation is good enough when speaking out loud and gives you an opportunity to get used to expressing yourself in front of others.
Do not overly rely on technology
We have all witnessed the sufferings of presenters who have issues with their USB or could not get their projectors to work. However, with a little planning, you can minimise the risk of technology messing your presentation up. Test your presentation ahead of time on the same equipment you will be using during the presentation. Try to arrive early on your presentation day and have a run through in order to make sure everything is fine. Always have copies of your PowerPoint slides in case something goes wrong. Do not rely too much on the technology, you should be always ready to do your presentation even without the slides. All you have to do is make sure you are fully prepared with your notes and index cards. Get through your presentation without panicking, it might even impress your audience more than if everything went perfectly.
Pay attention to non-verbal communication
It is important to be aware of your gestures when giving a presentation. Body language communicates at least as much as words. Even when you are not speaking, your body is already communicating with the audience. Move your hands, point to the pictures on the slide, add gestures and use your hands to highlight the expressions on your face. Instead of staring at the screen or wall when talking, look at the audience. Simply integrate eye contact into your presentation by moving around. Pacing for a bit or changing sides will naturally shift your gaze to different areas of the room. Remember to speak slowly and clearly, and repeat a sentence if it’s important or say it in a different way for your audience to understand better.
Be interactive
One of the best ways to get your audience’s attention is to make them feel like they’re part of the story. Choose an anecdote that your audience will be able to relate to. You will be able to naturally connect with them through your stories. Stop in the middle of your presentation, ask questions, look around and talk to them about why they agree or disagree on a certain statement to ensure good engagement with your audience. Also, accept questions along the way of your presentation as well, do not make them wait until the end of your presentation to have their questions answered.
Use visuals wisely
You probably already know that it is so difficult to get people’s attention these days. Visuals will captivate your audience and grab their attention. However, the visuals should complement your oral presentation, not run the presentation for you or repeat it. Your slides should include a simple summary of points about the concept being discussed but the main focus should be you. If used in the correct way, visual aids can greatly enhance your presentation. A good set of slides is useless without a presenter, and should contain less information expressed simply. It’s also worth pointing out that a presentation is only as good as its content.