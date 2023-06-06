Tips to be a smart shopper

The best way to shop depends on what you are buying and when you need it

SMART purchasing doesn’t have to be difficult; it just requires a little preparation, product knowledge, and persistence. Once you master it, your financial situation will improve.You will start to realise all the things you previously squandered money on and you will start to save a tonne of money. Here are some smart shopping tips from us. Negotiate You have chosen the thing you desire. You have located the finest deal and are prepared to make the purchase. However, wherever you go or whatever you buy, always ask for a discount; what could possibly go wrong? Additionally, if you are out of discounts, attempt to negotiate a freebie. Don’t be ashamed to ask for discounts or freebies. It is totally okay to negotiate.

Before purchasing, compare prices If you believe you have discovered a decent deal on something that you have been eyeing, before you purchase, spend a few minutes comparing that pricing to that of the same or a comparable product at other retailers. On websites for related stores, just do a name-based search for the item. Try looking online using the product description or item number if you are uncertain of any further locations the item could be offered. Finding a wide list of websites that are offering that item has never been so quick or effective as with this method. Do your research and read reviews Online reviews are often available for whatever you wish to buy. It is important to do research before getting anything. Just watch out for bogus reviews and read evaluations from other websites in addition to the one you are buying something from. Ensure that the evaluations are being left by real customers by examining a few other websites’ reviews. Utilise any points or rewards Smart consumers search for the most affordable options without sacrificing quality. Brand loyalty schemes are an effective approach for them to discover lower pricing or better terms. They are typically for companies or shops they visit frequently. Every transaction earns points that may be exchanged for deals, merchandise and gifts. Rewards may also be obtained by utilising a certain payment method or a coupon code.

Purchase during sales There are various seasonal sales to keep an eye out for each year. Seasonal festive sales, Mega Sale Carnival in Malaysia, and of course, the 11-11 sale. These are fantastic opportunities to receive fantastic savings on your favourite goods. The not-so-important items are perfect to purchase during these bargains. You can afford to put off pulling them off the shelf even though you are aware that you need to. After all, why spend full retail when you can get it for less? Shop responsibly Sometimes, you can’t help but overpay when you purchase online. One of life’s terrible enjoyment, it enables one to partake in the shopping craze. If you continue to overdo it, though, you are going to go broke before the month is up. Utilise Wallet and MAE by Maybank2U to keep track of your expenditure, and set apart certain accounts from your monthly financial planning for your spending habit. Shopping when on a strict budget might be difficult. However, if you need to save some money, take advantage of this opportunity to treat yourself to your pastime and maintain a sound financial situation.