Tips to make your fragrance last longer

Read on to know how to perfume yourself the right way

MANY people make mistakes when it comes to correctly applying their perfume. If you apply perfume properly, it will last longer and you won’t have to trouble yourself with applying it twice or three times throughout the day. Since purchasing an expensive perfume is typically seen to be worthwhile, it must be applied properly to get the most value. Apply after shower Actually, perfume really absorbs better into the skin when it’s warm and the pores are open. Many of us apply perfume as the final step before leaving the house. Applying it after a shower, while the skin is still warm and dry, is an excellent idea.

Moisturise Use your preferred oil-based lotion or cream to hydrate your skin before applying your scent. The best moisturisers are those without fragrances, but if you want to experiment with other aromas, feel free to choose one that has fragrance. Moisturised skin will retain your scent longer than dry skin, so moisturise. Fragrances last longer on moisturised skin, and you will be able to smell them all day long. One spray per spot You do not want to over-apply the perfume, so when you decide where to spray it, be sure to just use one spritz per area. If you spray more than once in the same area, the scent won’t open correctly and won’t work as it should. Many perfumers claim that perfumes are usually over applied, and it’s an accurate assessment. The fragrance typically doesn’t smell the same when it’s over applied. Therefore, remember to just use one spray per area.

Focus on pulse points Applying perfume immediately to your body’s hottest regions, usually your pulse points, will give it the most opportunity to remain on your skin. Because our primary arteries are positioned there, our pulse points are frequently heated. The wrists, behind your ears, neck, and even behind your knees are the most typical places. You can be confident that the scent will release no matter which pulse point you select. The aroma will be more easily transmitted thanks to your body heat. Start with a light application Avoid spraying cologne on any of the above hot body locations if you are new to using perfumes. Start with one spray on one location of your choice. If you observe that your aroma disappears soon, pick a different area and apply perfume there the following time. As you might grow nose-blind to odours you wear frequently, you might want to ask around to an expert or even to your friends if the application is okay.