$!‘Tis is the season for joy and new toys!

Here is our top 10 toys for kids this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is ramping up! Getting a gift for your little ones can be a little challenging, as every year there are endless choices of new, trendy toys to be considered. If you are still making your list, here are 10 toys that are sure to be hot this holiday season, to make shopping for your loved ones a relatively easy feat. 1. Funko Pops Funko Pop is a company best known for its vinyl action figurines. The best way to celebrate Christmas is by bringing home Funko Drops Disney Christmas Pops. This new holiday-themed release includes Pop figures of Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Winnie The Pooh, Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters, all dressed up in Christmas attire and holding festive presents, making them the cutest collectibles of the season.

2. Squid Game dolls Following the worldwide hype over the Netflix show Squid Game, shop online for collectible stuffed toys featuring the distinctive guards from the series. These soft and huggable Squid Game plush toys would be fun for kids to play with, even if they’re too young to watch the show. As they come in multiple sizes and designs, they make a perfect gift for both children and adults.

3. Marvel Super Heroes Escape from The Ten Rings Lego set This set gives kids the adventure and superhero action they crave with iconic characters from the hit blockbuster movie, letting them roleplay with their favourite Marvel characters. This set will be able to keep kids busy for days as they build and play with the Legos. They also get a free Santa logo with every purchase of this set.

4. Peppa Pig dollhouse British animated series Peppa Pig is trending worldwide as fans of the character can’t get seem to get enough. If your child is a fan of all things Peppa, then this is the right one to get them excited with the new dollhouse pick. It’s suitable for children aged two and older, and includes seven separate chambers, some of which light up and produce sounds!

5. Pie Face A game that might smack you in the face. This viral game will bring kids together to enjoy their festive holidays. Place a good amount of whipped cream on the throwing arm and wait to see if you will end up with whipped cream all over your face when you crank the handle. A game that would keep the kids hooked and excited for a fun experience.

6. Thomas & Friends 2-in-1 Transforming Thomas playset Thomas & Friends is a television series based around railway engines that live on the Island of Sodor, and is one of the best children’s shows of all time. The Thomas & Friends 2-in-1 Transforming Thomas Playset allows children to construct their own Sodor adventures. This train set includes a push-along Thomas and passenger cars Annie & Clarabel. This game allows kids to practice working together and creating the perfect train whistle.

7. 13-in-1 Solar Robot This 13-in-1 solar robot can be transformed into 13 different modules. This can challenge kids’ motor and thinking skills as they learn to play with it. It comes with a manual along with the DIY set that would be easy for the kids to assemble different models. Kids will be able to enhance their creative thinking as they proceed to complete the different sets of robots.

8. Dollhouse toy set for Barbie dolls You can’t go wrong with Barbies. There is always a Barbie set that your kid can enjoy. Kids can construct their own houses based on their preferences and ideas with this dollhouse toy set simulation furniture. It can help them be more creative, develop their hands-on skills, and expand their imagination. With new sets getting released every year, you’ll be able to find the right one for this holiday season.

9. Fingerlings Fingerlings are toys that can be wrapped around your fingers. With over 40 animals like monkeys, pandas and unicorns, Fingerlings are very affordable and an exciting toy for kids. They make a lot of adorable noises and speak in their own dialects. There are two sensors on top of their heads. Tapping on them once or twice will produce a variety of different reactions.