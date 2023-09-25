Titanium edges catch scratches

RECENTLY, Apple presented the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max as its lightest and most robust devices to date, thanks to the adoption of a Mars Rover-level “premium alloy” for the frame.

However, despite this high-quality material and the innovative “thermo-mechanical” production process, the devices haven’t escaped scrutiny.

Tech content creators have expressed a common concern, which has been widely discussed on social media. Even during the hands-on preview stage, it’s evident that the phones have a susceptibility to retain fingerprints and grime to the extent that it affects the vibrancy of their new colours.

A single image clearly depicts how easily scruffs or marks can mar the titanium edges, emphasising the importance of using a protective case when using it for an extended period of time.