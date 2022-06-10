Title for Joker sequel officially revealed

ANTICIPATION for a sequel to 2019’s Joker has ramped up again, after director Todd Phillips posted that the film is moving forward on an Instagram post.

An image of the script’s cover was accompanied with Phillips and Scott Silver’s names as writers, along with the working title for the film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In the same post, Phillips included a shot of star Joaquin Phoenix reading the screenplay.

For Phillips’ take on the character, the director framed the Joker as a character study of Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian and part-time party clown whose broken mind and ensuing callous violence turns him into a “hero” of sorts in Gotham City.

The film – being so distant from regular superhero fare – became a massive global blockbuster, grossing over US$1 billion (RM4.32 billion) worldwide, and earning 12 Oscar nominations, out of which Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor and the Best Original Score award going to Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Soon after the film’s debut, Phillips and Silver met with then-Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich about a possible sequel.

While Phillips did not share any plot details about the new movie in his Instagram post, the title does offer some intriguing implications.

Translated literally as “shared madness,” folie à deux is a layman’s term for shared delusional disorder.

This could refer to how Arthur’s villainy was seen to be widely embraced by Gotham City in the finale of the first film.

However, the biggest, and strongest speculation seems to be that the title hints towards the introduction of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s main partner in life and crime from the comic books.

The character was previously brought to live action life in other DC films by Margot Robbie.

As of now, Phillips’ Joker franchise remains singular from other films in the DC franchise.