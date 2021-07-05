To her own beat

THE Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band made waves two years ago when it won the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland.

Sukhpreet Kaur first joined the band as an eight-year-old together with her older brother. Several family members and friends were already in the band, and Sukhpreet and her brother decided to try it out.

Sukhpreet eventualy made her debut with the band at age 11, and has been leading the tenor section for the past decade, and also recently picked up the snare drums. Now 24, Sukhpreet, who recently finished her MEng in Mechanical Engineering at Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, says that she still has many more goals to achieve with the band in the future.

In an email interview with theSun, Sukhpreet gives a look into her career and achievements with the band, and how she managed to balance her love of music with her studies.

What was the initial experience for you like when practising with the band?

“Initially, I was quite nervous with practices because I was young and I’d rather play around instead of be serious with an instrument. But when I made friends, practices got so much more enjoyable because we got to learn stuff together, and get in trouble together too!”

Tell us about some of the events/competitions you have attended with the band.

“Well, the biggest highlight is winning the World Pipe Band Championships in Grade 4B when we were in Scotland in 2019, where we also brought home the Drumming Trophy.

“It's literally the biggest event of the year in the Pipe Band world and bands will come in from all over and it's a celebration the whole way. That's when we get to meet friends, and see so many bands, including the best of the best, play.

“Some band members and I have also guest played with other bands in Australia and Scotland for competitions held there such as the Australian Nationals, where we also emerged victorious.”