To her own beat

THE Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band made waves two years ago when it won the World Pipe Band Championships in Scotland.
Sukhpreet Kaur first joined the band as an eight-year-old together with her older brother. Several family members and friends were already in the band, and Sukhpreet and her brother decided to try it out.
Sukhpreet eventualy made her debut with the band at age 11, and has been leading the tenor section for the past decade, and also recently picked up the snare drums. Now 24, Sukhpreet, who recently finished her MEng in Mechanical Engineering at Heriot-Watt University Malaysia, says that she still has many more goals to achieve with the band in the future.
In an email interview with theSun, Sukhpreet gives a look into her career and achievements with the band, and how she managed to balance her love of music with her studies.
What was the initial experience for you like when practising with the band?
“Initially, I was quite nervous with practices because I was young and I’d rather play around instead of be serious with an instrument. But when I made friends, practices got so much more enjoyable because we got to learn stuff together, and get in trouble together too!”
Tell us about some of the events/competitions you have attended with the band.
“Well, the biggest highlight is winning the World Pipe Band Championships in Grade 4B when we were in Scotland in 2019, where we also brought home the Drumming Trophy.
“It's literally the biggest event of the year in the Pipe Band world and bands will come in from all over and it's a celebration the whole way. That's when we get to meet friends, and see so many bands, including the best of the best, play.
“Some band members and I have also guest played with other bands in Australia and Scotland for competitions held there such as the Australian Nationals, where we also emerged victorious.”
Were there any stereotypes you had to overcome as a female snare drummer?
“As a tenor drummer, not really. Across the globe, most tenor drummers, or the midsection that I see majorly consists of females. Initially, as a leader maybe a little because there were a lot of boys, and of course back then when we were all very much younger, it felt like there were times I was not taken seriously.
“But I was also very young when I took leadership so I had a lot to learn. But that was not always the case. I really had help, guidance, and assurance from members and the other heads which now, looking at how things are, I believe that stereotype doesn't really exist anymore. I've been leading my team very comfortably and confidently over the years and there are so many females now, not only being playing members but also being teachers and playing integral roles in the band.
“Because of that, now that I have started learning snare drumming, it doesn't feel like I am breaking a barrier or stereotype. Yes, there aren't [many] female snare drummers as of yet, but a few of us are on our way and I'm really excited to get there.”
How did you manage to balance your music with your studies?
“What helped me was developing that mindset that I either make time for it, or I don't. Because otherwise, I will always say: ‘Oh I don't have the time, I have a lot of studying to do.’ This is true, but I know I'm not going to be studying 24/7, I need breaks as well. By having stayed consistent with my involvement, I was forced to ensure that I made time for both.”
What have been the biggest lessons you have learnt from your experiences playing with the band?
“One of my first big lessons was learning that it is okay to make mistakes. I need to listen, own up to them, make a conscious effort to learn and move past them and not let them pull me down.
“I would also say I learnt that making time is so important. [Making] time for what is important – which for me, was ensuring I was at the best at my game – is what made the biggest difference for me.
“And be resourceful. We have to make the effort to figure out solutions. Not everyone will have the answer and we cannot expect to be fed answers every time.”
Do you have any advice for others who might be considering taking up an instrument and performing?
“Personally, I would advise making time. It's not all skill and talent, it is also all practice. And take your time to pace through your progress, because at the end of the day it's 'progress' over 'perfection'.
“The way to progress is consistent practice. And to consistently practice, we'll need to consistently make time.”