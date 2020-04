Day 4 of Together We Can Facebook Live party continues to raise funds to help the less fortunate who are badly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO). The funds collected help to get essential items such as groceries to communities who have lost their income due to the lockdown. With so much uncertainty brewing, it is understandable for everyone to be worried and be unable to concentrate on working from home throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The musicians performing on Day 4 of Together We Can Facebook Live experienced similar worries as well and shared how they were able to extricate themselves from feeling down. Kowachee

11-year-old dancer Kowachee was kept busy with homework, media promo and creating content for her fans but she also found time to learn how to cook and bake. In her optimistic message, she reminds her fans to listen to the authorities to help flatten the curve faster and that the pandemic will soon pass too. Among her helpful tips are to pick up or improve skills such as reading books, improve spelling or to keep a diary to document their experience. Rabbit Mac

Producer and rapper Rabbit Mac admitted that he truly misses Chinese vegetarian food during the lockdown. He shared that he has ventured into filmmaking and is currently working on a new music video for fans. Aside from that, he keeps his time occupied by working out or binging on Netflix. For those who are feeling down during the MCO, he thoughtfully explained that the experience is an opportunity to hit restart on the year 2020. Rabbit Mac reminds everyone not to lose hope and use the time to have a fresh start by letting go of bad habits and work on self-development. Alvin Chong

Alvin Chong was also bummed out during the first two weeks of MCO because a lot of his plans and big jobs were cancelled. He soon realized he shouldn’t dwell in negativity for too long and decided to do something. As such, he has picked up cooking skills and loved cleaning around the house. Just like Rabbit Mac, Alvin said it’s a second chance to do something else and level up skills. He advises his fans to make full use of their time by learning something new such as taking up other courses. Yonnyboii