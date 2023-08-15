Tom and Jerry clash over durian

HOLD on to your seats, because the ultimate cat and mouse duo, Tom and Jerry, have just premiered their wild and wacky adventure on Cartoon Network (Astro Ch 615). And guess what? This time, they are in Singapore battling it out over the King of Fruits, the infamously smelly durian, right in the heart of Singapore.

In this hilarious first episode, titled What’s That Smell? the mischievous cat and clever mouse take their rivalry to the bustling streets of Singapore. But things take a hilarious turn when they stumble upon the polarising durian fruit. For Tom, it’s a delectable delight, but for Jerry, it’s a stinky nightmare.

Can these two arch-nemeses ever find common ground over the spiky and pungent durian? You will have to tune in and find out on Cartoon Network Asia’s YouTube channel, where the episode is now available for your viewing pleasure.

In celebration of International Cat Day on Aug 8, Cartoon Network is going all-out feline-themed and has even transformed into “Cat-Toon Network” for this special occasion.

Throughout the month, cat lovers and cartoon enthusiasts can catch their favourite feline friends in action in shows like Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Amazing World of Gumball, Tom and Jerry in New York, Unikitty!, Teen Titans Go! and much more.

Prepare for a purrfectly delightful time.

But wait, there’s more, the fantastic new Tom and Jerry series is proudly produced in Singapore in collaboration with Warner Bros Animation. Brace yourselves as the iconic foes venture through Singapore’s vibrant neighbourhoods, towering skyscrapers and lush city-in-nature experiences. It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride of laughs and excitement.

While the premiere has already tickled our funny bones, don’t worry, as there is a lot more fun and chaos to come. Keep an eye out for the announcement of the next six episodes of this thrilling, locally produced series, coming later in the year.

So, gather your friends, family and fellow cat enthusiasts and hop on the Cartoon Network express for an unforgettable and fur-tastic experience with Tom and Jerry in the Lion City.

It’s time to relish in the laughter and antics of our favourite cat and mouse duo as they embark on their sensational durian adventure.