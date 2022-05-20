Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat

FOLLOWING a few release setbacks due to Covid-19, Tom Cruise’s return to adrenaline-fueled jet fight dogfights in Top Gun: Maverick is set for release soon.
After the pandemic hit, the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun was slated for release on June 24, 2020. Those plans were shuttled when theatres closed .
Now that moviegoers worldwide are slowly returning, Cruise was on hand in the South of France on Wednesday for the Cannes premiere of the film, which has already earned critical raves and seems primed for box office riches.
The soundtrack for the movie has also proven to be a hit, with Lady Gaga’s original song Hold My Hand getting praised by Cruise for being able to capture the spirit of the film.
While many films were forced to release on streaming platforms, Cruise had no intention of doing the same.
“That’s not going to happen. Ever,” Cruise said during a wide-ranging talk about his work at the festival. The audience of the Grand Palais’ Debussy theatre responded with loud applause.
The actor said he called movie theatre owners with a message: “Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible, and Top Gun is coming out.”
Cruise made it clear that the films he designs aren’t for Netflix or Amazon Prime.
“I make movies for the big screen,” Cruise said, claiming the high-flying action has to unfold on the widest canvas possible.
Cruise has injected some serious star wattage into Cannes, with fans already lining up to catch a glimpse of the actor ahead of the film’s red carpet premiere.
Cruise is currently filming back-to-back Mission: Impossible sequels, which have been beset by mushrooming budgets and Covid-related production delays.