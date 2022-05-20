Tom Cruise is back in the pilot’s seat

FOLLOWING a few release setbacks due to Covid-19, Tom Cruise’s return to adrenaline-fueled jet fight dogfights in Top Gun: Maverick is set for release soon.

After the pandemic hit, the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun was slated for release on June 24, 2020. Those plans were shuttled when theatres closed .

Now that moviegoers worldwide are slowly returning, Cruise was on hand in the South of France on Wednesday for the Cannes premiere of the film, which has already earned critical raves and seems primed for box office riches.

The soundtrack for the movie has also proven to be a hit, with Lady Gaga’s original song Hold My Hand getting praised by Cruise for being able to capture the spirit of the film.