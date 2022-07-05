Tom Cruise spends 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix

HOLLYWOOD superstar Tom Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday at the British F1 Grand Prix over the weekend.

Cruise, whose birthday falls on July 3, was joined by other VIPs such as Geri Halliwell, Gordon Ramsay, and Lewis Hamilton at the event, which itself was to mark the 75th anniversary of the Formula One race, and served as the tenth round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship season.

In the VIP area of the event in Northampton, England, Cruise was all grins. Clad in a powder blue polo shirt and his iconic aviator sunglasses, the actor was among the first to congratulate Formula One driver Hamilton after he placed third during the race.

Cruise later spoke with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle for an interview. When asked who he was supporting, Cruise said: “Lewis always. He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day.”

Cruise and Hamilton later hugged each other at the Silverstone Circuit and the 37-year-old formula driver was heard wishing “Happy Birthday” to Cruise.

Two days before his appearance at the race, Cruise was spotted at several other events around London. He began his birthday celebrations by watching Adele in British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival concert with fellow celebrities Luke Evans, Natalie Portman and Idris Elba.

Cruise has reasons to celebrate other than his birthday. His most recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, has been a huge hit. The film recently passed the US$1 billion (RM4.41 billion) mark at the global box office.

The success of the Top Gun sequel is more poignant seeing as how Cruise initially refused to do it. However, after managing to persuade Cruise to agree, Paramount confirmed the creation of a sequel in 2010, with director Joseph Kosinski finally bringing the film to life 12 years later.

Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's highest-grossing picture, dethroning previous top earners in 2022.

Following the success of the film, Cruise tweeted: “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations.

“To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”