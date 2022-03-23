Tom Hanks surprises soon-to-be bride in Pittsburgh

LEGENDARY actor Tom Hanks gave one Pittsburgh bride a sweet surprise when he asked to take a picture with her on her wedding day.

The Oscar winner is currently in Pennsylvania to shoot his latest film A Man Called Otto.

According to photographer Rachel Rowland, she said the bride was getting ready to head to the church for the ceremony, and while she was shooting the beautiful bride crossing the street to her limo, a man in a hat approached the bride. It turned out to be Hanks.

The bride, Grace Gwaltney, said she was completely shocked to see the 65-year-old star.

Gawaltney later told a local news station: “He was like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you’ and I immediately froze and was just looking around, I didn’t know what to do.”

She added: “You see him and then he starts speaking and he was like, ‘You look so beautiful. I’m so happy for you.’ He was talking in my ear ... I was thinking of Toy Story.”

Rowland said: “We all lost it! The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun.”

Rowland said that Hank’s wife Rita Wilson was also present, and got some photos alongside the bridal party.

Hanks has a knack for being on the scene for weddings. In 2016, he stopped in Central Park to pose for photos with a wedding couple. Then, in 2018, he sent a signed image of himself holding a wedding invitation which he got from another couple.

He surprised another newlywed couple in October 2021 by taking a photo with brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who were enjoying their wedding on the beach near Santa Monica Pier.