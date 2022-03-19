Tom Hiddleston reportedly engaged to actress Zawe Ashton

ACTOR Tom Hiddleston is reportedly engaged to an upcoming Marvel actress, Zawe Ashton. Ashton will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as mysterious villain Karla Sofen, also known as Moonstone, in 2023's The Marvels.

Loki star Hiddleston and Ashton first met while co-starring in 2019's Betrayal alongside Daredevil star Charlie Cox. The couple then made their relationship official last year at the Tony Awards when they made their red-carpet debut together.

According to The Mirror, the couple was said to have moved in together in Atlanta in 2020, and also were spotted with each other on vacation last year.

The couple sparked engagement rumours at the 2022 BAFTAs ceremony after they were seen on the Instagram story of host AJ Odudu. Ashton was spotted wearing an engagement ring on her left hand. Entertainment Tonight then confirmed the engagement rumours on Thursday, March 17.

However, neither actor has officially updated their social media or shared any news of the engagement.

Previously, Hiddleston dated pop star Taylor swift in 2016 but called time on their relationship after three months.

If the rumours are true, the congratulations to the couple!