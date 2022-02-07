Tom Holland details challenges in Uncharted role

FOR Spider-Man star Tom Holland, taking on the role of Uncharted hero Nathan Drake was an unusually challenging because it meant playing against his traditional movie type.

“One of the most difficult things about this character was playing ‘the cool guy,‘” Holland explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Historically, I’ve always sort of played the outsider who doesn’t particularly have many friends and isn’t the cool kid. So Nathan Drake is the complete opposite, and that was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing.”

Making the process a little more difficult were the numerous production issues that plagued the film. Numerous directors were attached to the project, before it ultimately fell to Zombieland’s Reuben Fleischer.

Holland has openly admitted that the process of finding the right director was “stressful,“ noting that certain directors “had ideas that we didn’t like, that just didn’t fit the characters, and we had to move on to other people.”

The film will serve as a prequel to Drake’s story and how he met Sully (played by Mark Wahlberg) searching for explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s lost treasure, with Uncharted’s trailers drawing a lot of parallels to the story of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Its set pieces also borrow heavily from the game Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, most notably a scene of Drake trying to climb back onto a plane’s cargo bay using a series of strapped crates dangling in the air.

The film releases in theatres on Feb 18.