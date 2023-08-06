Tom Holland on the possibility of ‘Spider-Man 4’

TOM HOLLAND has proven his remarkable versatility throughout his 15-year career. Although he is most recognised as Peter Parker in the Marvel Avengers and Spider-Man movies, the 27-year-old actor is determined to avoid being typecast and seeks opportunities to expand his filmography.

While promoting his latest project, the thrilling series The Crowded Room on Apple TV+, Holland expressed that he is not concerned about being pigeonholed. He evaluates his career based on personal fulfillment and views each film as a personal achievement. Reviews and public opinions hold little weight for him, as he focuses on his own emotions about his work.

Holland acknowledges the successful navigation of his career with the guidance of his agents over the past decade. Even if he were to portray Spider-Man for the rest of his life, he considers himself incredibly fortunate.

He said, “If I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So, there’s no complaints from me here.”

Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures Chairman and a producer involved with the Spider-Verse, mentioned in a recent Variety interview that a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie is still in the works, presumably starring Holland.

However, progress has been slowed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Holland confirmed that early discussions with the studio were put on hold in solidarity with the strike.

When asked for more details about Spider-Man 4, Holland declined to provide specifics, stating that he was not prepared to discuss the character's future.

He expressed his love for Spider-Man and the impact the role has had on his life, indicating a willingness to continue portraying the character if they can find a compelling way to tell his story and do justice to the character.

However, he also hinted that if there was a chance that a new Spider-Man sequel was unable to surpass the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home – which earned a massive US$1.9 billion (RM8.75 billion) at the global box-office – Spider-Man may gracefully swing off into the sunset.

The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9, 2023 on Apple TV+, offering fans an exciting glimpse into Holland's talent and leaving them eagerly anticipating updates on his future endeavours, including the potential for his return as Spider-Man in the highly anticipated fourth instalment.