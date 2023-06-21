Tom Holland’s acting hiatus nearing its end

TOM Holland is nearly finished with his acting gap year, which has lasted nearly a year. Holland, well known for his Spider-Man role, made news when he announced he was taking a year off from acting, especially after playing Danny Sullivan in the series The Crowded Room.

Though he recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark, Holland stressed that his hiatus was not as abrupt as everyone assumed and had nothing to do with his latest project.

“It’s so funny,“ Holland said. “Obviously, when The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favourable reviews, so the press story was that I had taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf.”

Holland, who is credited as an executive producer on The Crowded Room, previously told an interviewer that he was taking some time off as “a result of how difficult” the show was. He then added that he’s been “trying to be, you know, a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”

“I’ve been seeing my family. I’ve been seeing my friends,“ Holland said. “I’ve been, you know, going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff.”

In a separate interview, Holland stated that he had originally planned to take a break after starring in Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to be promptly intrigued by the premise of The Crowded Room.

The ongoing limited series is created by Akiva Goldsman, and it follows an antisocial teen played by Holland who is arrested after a shocking crime. A series of revelations follows right after, as the lead investigator, Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), forces him to reconcile with his mysterious past.

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job, doing the whole action-movie thing,“ Holland said. “But the mental aspect really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality.”

While waiting for Holland to finish his hiatus,The Crowded Room is available to stream on Apple TV.– AFP