Top 10 movies of the year

The top 10 grossing movies for 2022 captivated audiences with their compelling stories, beloved characters, and stunning special effects

AS we inch towards an endemic world, 2022 was the year of films finally getting released. Many of these films were ideated right before the pandemic and experienced a number of filming and production challenges during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Although it was a long wait with delayed production schedules, it certainly was a worthwhile one. With blockbuster franchises, animated hits, and live-action adaptations of popular stories, a common denominator for these movies was that they certainly captivated audiences with their compelling stories, beloved characters, and stunning special effects. Here are the top 10 grossing movies for 2022’s Worldwide Box Office. 1. Top Gun: Maverick (RM6.58B) At RM6.58 billion at the worldwide box office, Top Gun: Maverick tops the charts for the top grossing movies of 2022. From the amount of money they made, it was clearly a massive hit, both critically and commercially. In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Maverick 36 years after the first movie in 1986. With old and new cast members, fans flocked the theatres for the action adventure movie to see how Maverick pushes the limits of both himself and his fighter jets, while inspiring a new generation of aviators.

2. Jurassic World: Dominion (RM4.43B) Although the sixth instalment of the Jurassic World franchise is second on the list, the movie received mainly negative reviews from critics as the finale of the latest trilogy. However, the general public has overwhelmingly disagreed with that sentiment, clearly from how much it made. Jurassic World Dominion sold itself on a combination of nostalgia and finality, with the returns of original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. In spite of that, props should be given to the CGI and VFX for bringing old and up-to-date dinosaurs alive on screen, which must’ve wowed audience. 3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (RM4.23B) It wouldn’t be a top grossing list without a couple Marvel movie, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sits at number 3 on the list. For Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch donned his cape and returned as Doctor Strange in a sequel that lived up to expectations at the box office. Sam Raimi’s blend of horror and action plunged the MCU further into a multiverse, and featured a new hero, with Xochitl Gomez playing America Chavez, the first Latin-American character as the MCU films slowly inch toward becoming more inclusive.

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (RM4.15B) The spin-off prequel to 2015’s Minions and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise proved there was still more juice left to squeeze from this premise. The film received generally positive reviews and was deemed an improvement over its predecessor by some critics, with praise earned for its musical numbers, entertainment value for families, humour, and aesthetic, although its plot was criticised.The film was dedicated in memory of animator Madeline Montero, who died during production of the film.

5. Avatar: The Way of Water (RM3.93B) James Cameron’s long-awaited epic is a follow-up to 2009’s Avatar. Recently released in early December, it has climbed up all the way to number 5 on the list. It has received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise going to the technical achievements, direction, visual effects, and performances. The film also received numerous other accolades, including nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. 6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (RM3.54B) Ryan Coogler returned to direct the sequel to Black Panther after the passing of original star Chadwick Boseman. Despite having to rewrite the script, the team pulled off an impressive feat for the Marvel sequel and made it a tribute to the people of Wakanda as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. As the final film in Phase Four of the MCU, the film received praise from critics for its action sequences, direction, and performances from Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

7. The Batman (RM3.41B) A reboot of the long-running film franchise, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. The project was initially dropped when Ben Affleck was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in 2013, but after director Matt Reeves took over and reworked the story with Peter Craig, they removed the DCEU connections and made a noir-driven, detective version of Batman which focuses on the superhero’s detective skills. After two delays to its original release date due to the pandemic, The Batman finally premiered this year to become a commercial success. The Batman is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels planned and two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max.