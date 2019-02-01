Top 6 Ipoh eats to check out this festive season

When it comes to popular destinations for local food, Ipoh has quickly moved up the bucket list for both local and tourist foodies. Beyond their famous chicken rice, hor fun and taugeh, this vibrant city is home to many culinary traditions, iconic dishes, and hidden food gems.

1. Woong Kee Beancurd

For taufufah lovers, this famous local favorite is a must visit. Their taufufah is remarkably silky, smooth and soft, and what sets them apart is their variety of toppings. Other than the typical ginger syrup, opt for chrysanthemum syrup or add red beans, grass jelly, gingko, glutinous rice balls or crushed peanuts. They are known for their notoriously long lines, so have patience but it’ll be well worth the wait.

Address: 33, Jalan Ali Pitchay, Taman Jubilee.

Business hours: 11am-6pm. Closed on Wednesdays.

2. Restoran SSF (Non-Halal)

Curry is one of the most loved food items amongst Malaysians and SSF is known to serve one of the best curry mee dishes in Ipoh. The curry broth is irresistibly rich and fragrant topped with prawns and beansprouts. On weekends, expect to wait a while for a table.

Address: No. 18, Hala Datoh 5, off Jalan Leong Boon Swee.

Business hours: 8am-3pm. Closed on Fridays.

3. JJ Roll (Pork-Free)

JJ Roll is a popular local bakery that specializes in homemade swiss rolls. You would be spoilt for choice here as they offer more than 25 flavours including Coffee Walnut, Pumpkin Cream Cheese, Spinach Cream Cheese, Cempedak and Black Sesame. The best part is they are made with all-natural ingredients and offer mixed boxes so you can try more than one flavour.

Address: 127, Jalan Bharu (off Jalan Kampar), 30250 Ipoh.

Business hours: Daily from 8am-7.30pm.

4. Restoran Warteg Ipoh (Halal)

Located at one of the oldest buildings in Ipoh, this modern warung offers foodies a wide selection of food inspired with Javanese flavours. Their go to dish is the noteworthy King Crab or Lobster cooked Javanese style ala shellout. On top of other fresh seafood, you can also order Nasi Uduk and their very own version of ‘kacang pol’.

Address: 73, Jalan Raja Musa Aziz, Kampung Jawa, 30300 Ipoh.

Business hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 4pm-1am, closed on Mondays.

5. Miker Padang Ipoh (Halal)

A hipster looking café located at Padang Ipoh, Miker is famous for its tom yum dalam kelapa and delicious pizzas such as Crazy Meat, Crazy Cheese and Ultimate Kampung which is topped with cili padi and ikan bilis. Western options especially the lamb chop and grilled chicken cheese are said to be favoured by many.

Address: Jalan Padang, 30020 Ipoh, Perak.

Business hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to midnight. Closed on Mondays

6. Char Kuey Teow Abang Sayang (Halal)

What you get here is no ordinary Char Kuey Teow. The stir-fry noodle dish is served in a special and generous amount of gravy “Abang Sayang” style topped with prawns. Once you have experienced this, there is no going back to your regular char kuey teow. They also offer other varieties of food such as Nasi Ayam, Mee Hoon Soup and Satay.

Address: No. 25, Jalan Meru Bestari A14, Medan Meru Bestari.

Business hours: Open daily except Tuesdays, 4pm-1am.

