Top coffee spots in Klang Valley

The BUZZ team takes you on a journey through exquisite brews

Explore some of the best coffee shops in the neighbourhood, emphasising their distinct offerings. –Fahmi Fakhrudin/Unsplash

COFFEE lovers in the Klang Valley are in for a treat, as the region is home to a variety of exceptional coffee shops that cater to every preference and taste. Whether you are a coffee connoisseur looking for the perfect brew, a casual coffee drinker looking for a cosy ambiance, or an Instagram-savvy individual looking for aesthetically pleasing coffee creations, the Klang Valley has a coffee spot for everyone. In this article, we will look at some of the best coffee shops in the area, highlighting their unique offerings, ambiance, and overall experience.

Kopi Saigon Kopi Saigon, born in the vibrant streets of Saigon, officially Ho Chi Minh City, offers a sensory journey like no other. Its uniqueness lies in both its bold flavour and the artistry of its preparation. Using robusta beans, abundantly grown in Vietnam, each sip of Kopi Saigon awakens the taste buds with remarkable intensity. Its rich, full-bodied flavour unveils a symphony of tastes, including alluring chocolate notes and delicate hints of nuttiness that dance on the palate. Beyond the beans, the brewing process of Kopi Saigon is elevated by the traditional Vietnamese coffee filter, known as the “phin.” As hot water slowly drips through finely ground coffee, a beautiful alchemy occurs, extracting the beans’ essence and creating a smooth, robust cup of coffee. The first Saigon Coffee store was located in Kampung Dato Harun, making it a historical landmark. The brand has now had seven Klang Valley locations since its June 2021 launch. Address: 31, Jalan PJS 2/2, PJ Seksyen 2C - 2D, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

The Daunkopi The Daunkopi, a well-known coffee shop in Kelana Jaya, has gained recognition for its distinctive offerings and welcoming atmosphere. Dedicated to offering a unique cup of coffee, The Daunkopi has captured the interest of coffee enthusiasts as well as curious people alike. Customers visiting The Daunkopi can expect to try a variety of innovative and creative coffee beverages, as they take pride in crafting beverages that excite the taste buds and stimulate the senses, ranging from traditional brews to novel combinations. If you are looking for a place to get your coffee fix that is a little out of the ordinary, look no further than TheDaunKopi. Enjoy the unique and delightful coffee journey that TheDaunKopi provides by experiencing the charm and innovation it brings to the coffee scene. Address: Jalan Bahagia SS5 , Kelana Jaya, 47301 Petaling Jaya

Kopi Dua Darjat Kopi Dua Darjat offers a unique and captivating experience for coffee enthusiasts. In the current coffee culture, high-end cafes and espresso machines often dominate the scene, serving what is commonly known as third-wave coffee. Drinks like vanilla lattes, cappuccinos, and caramel macchiatos have become popular choices, especially among younger Malaysians. However, the founders of Kopi Dua Darjat wanted to bring back the nostalgia of “kopi kampung” (village coffee) in a more contemporary way. One of the specialties of Kopi Dua Darjat is their milk coffee, particularly their latte, which combines the flavours of village coffee with a touch of modernity. By adding syrups, caramel, milk, and vanilla to the menu, they create a delightful fusion of old and new, providing customers with an exciting range of choices. Despite starting its operations during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Kopi Dua Darjat has rapidly expanded and now boasts over 53 branches. So, if you’re looking for a memorable coffee experience that combines the best of village coffee with modern flavours, Kopi Dua Darjat is definitely worth a visit. Address: Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The Backroom Coffee Backroom Coffee is a hidden gem that promises a memorable coffee experience for those looking for something out of the ordinary. This cafe, tucked away from the busy streets, is a haven for you to explore a world of flavours and aromas that will leave an indelible impression. Their dedication to sourcing and roasting high-quality beans results in a perfectly balanced brew that highlights the richness and complexity of flavours. The knowledgeable and passionate baristas at Backroom Coffee are committed to providing an exceptional coffee experience. The Backroom Coffee is the ideal place to go if you are looking for a secluded haven where the coffee is the star of the show. Address: 34A, 36A, 38A, 1st Floor, The Row KL, Jalan Doraisamy, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.