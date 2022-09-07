Top Gun: Maverick still racking up box office records and profits

AFTER overtaking Avengers: Infinity War last month, Top Gun: Maverick has now surpassed Black Panther as the fifth-highest-grossing film in North America’s box office history.

According to Variety, the sequel starring Tom Cruise returned to the top of the box office over Labor Day weekend in North America, bringing in an additional US$7.9 million (RM35.5 million) and moving total ticket sales to US$701 million (RM3.15 billion), becoming one of six movies to surpass that milestone at the domestic box office.

After 15 weeks of release, Top Gun: Maverick has officially passed Marvel’s Black Panther, which made US$700.4 million (RM3.14 billion) at the domestic box office.

On international grounds, however, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film racked up US$740 million (RM3.32 billion) overseas and has long been ahead of Black Panther, (US$66 million/RM296 million) more, to be exact) than the Chadwick Boseman-starring superhero film overseas.

Globally, Top Gun: Maverick stands as the 12th largest movie with US$1.44 billion (RM6.47 billion), but it’s fast approaching Disney’s Frozen II with US$1.45 billion (RM6.513 billion).

Notably, Top Gun: Maverick is the only movie to ever chart No. 1 at the domestic box office during both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

“It’s without a doubt, that Top Gun: Maverick is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

“As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime Top Gun fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

Now, the top four grossing films in North America in front of Top Gun: Maverick are Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US$936 million/RM4.2 billion), Avengers: Endgame (US$858 million/RM3.85 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home (US$811 million/RM3.64 billion), and James Cameron’s Avatar (US$760 million/RM3.41 billion).