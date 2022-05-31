Top Ikan Bakar spots in the Klang Valley

Take your hunger to one of these five mouthwatering Ikan Bakar places

THE name “Ikan Bakar” – which literally translates to “grilled fish” in English – is a Malay dish that features a broad variety of seafood charred to perfection while being cooked above an open grill. A favourite dish in both Malaysia and Indonesia, you may discover plenty of dining options within the region that will provide you with the best smoky and crisp platter of whichever type of seafood strikes your fancy. Some popular ikan bakar restaurants may be found right here in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. We’ve compiled a list of the five top sites, listed in no particular order. You can satisfy your ikan bakar cravings the next time you’re near any of these locations.

Ikan Bakar Terangkat (Kajang) Address: No.1, Lot 3083, Jln Ayer Hitam, Kampung Sungai Merab Luar, 43000 Kajang, Selangor The first dish that leaps to mind while thinking of Kajang is its satay. However, the discovery of a delectable Ikan Bakar dish at Ikan Bakar Terangkat in the Kajang region was quite suprising. There is a wide variety of seafood at Ikan Bakar Terangkat that you can choose from, including fresh fish from the local market. You can also find crustaceans such as crabs, prawns, and even cockles. Also, try their steamed stingray and you won’t be disappointed. It’s the perfect combination when slathered with their homemade sambal.

Gerai No. 3 Kedai Kak Jat (Kuala Lumpur) Address: Lorong Bellamy, Istana Negara, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur The majority of people who enjoy ikan bakar are aware of the fact that Jalan Bellamy hosts a great number of Ikan Bakar stalls that are ready to be visited, but the question is, which one will you choose? When it comes to that particular subject, there isn’t a whole lot of room for debate. Look for Kedai Kak Jat. Keep in mind that when you decide to go for some of the most mouthwatering seafood in the area, you should be prepared to wait for it, as the line to order your dish is typically rather long.

Pak Din Ikan Bakar Tanglin (Kuala Lumpur) Address: Perdana Botanical Gardens, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Pak Din Ikan Bakar Tanglin is a must-visit if you’re in the area of the KL Bird Park and searching for something loca. To avoid the crowds, we recommend arriving a few minutes early to avoid missing out on the best selection. This stall’s Ikan Bakar is a must-try as their fish is cooked to perfection, with just a smattering of char on the surface. Almost all of the meat slips off the bone since it’s so soft and flavourful. The sauce, on the other hand, is the main reason customers continue coming back. It’s the perfect complement to the fish because it’s sweet and flavoury at the same time.

Restoran Arang Ikan Bakar (Shah Alam) Address: No.49 Jln Keluli AL7/AL, Pusat Perniagaan Bukit Raja Seksyen 7, 40000 Shah Alam A good grilled fish is only one half of the puzzle when it comes to Ikan Bakar hunting. Any experienced Ikan Bakar hunter will be able to tell you that. The second half is comprised of the flavours that you have at your disposal to go along with your fish that is crispy on the outside, crisp on the inside, and creamy soft in the middle. If this is the case, you should pay attention to Restoran Arang Ikan Bakar, which is located in the Section 16 neighbourhood of Shah Alam.