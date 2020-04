The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, and not even Hollywood is immune as studios are scrambling to delay the release of their blockbuster movies. theSundaily takes a look at the most anticipated movies of 2020, and when we can expect to see these movies on the big screen.

Mulan

The live-action adaptation of Mulan was slated for release in late March, but Disney decided to push it back. The postponement, however, came late enough that some lucky people had already seen the film at special preview screenings.

Walt Disney Studios has since issued a press release stating that it was pausing production on other live-action films.

Original release date: March 27, 2020

New release date: July 24, 2020

Watch the trailer here: