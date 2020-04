We continue with Part 2 of our list of the film releases delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise reprises his role as Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in this high-flying sequel to the iconic action film that nobody asked for. The original Top Gun was released in 1986 so what’s a few more months, right? Original release date: June 24, 2020 New release date: Dec. 23, 2020 Watch the trailer here:

Minions: The Rise of Gru Set to be released in the US on July 3, this animated sequel to the laugh-a-minute Minions movie is postponed indefinitely as Universal Pictures is adopting a wait-and-see attitude in light of the pandemic. Original release date: July 3, 2020 New release date: Unspecified Watch the trailer here:

F9 (The Fast and the Furious) Fans will have to wait a long to catch the next installment of the Fast and the Furious saga. F9 starring Vin Diesel, John ‘You can’t see me’ Cena and Charlize Theron was due to open in May as part of the summer blockbuster season but has been pushed back to April 2021, a date previously earmarked for the next film in the Fast Saga. There’s no word yet on when the 10th and final film will be released. Original release date: May 2020 New release date: April 2, 2021 Watch the trailer here: