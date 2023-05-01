Top tracks of 2022 in Malaysia

Here’s a list of the year’s most-played tunes, chosen for their quality and consistency, specifically in Malaysia.

Whether featured on the radio or in TikTok videos, this song is unquestionably catchy. Therefore, they were played repeatedly by local music fans.

WE’VE come to realize that all of the current musical trends are algorithmically generated by artificial intelligence (AI) based on everyone’s listening habits. No matter where we go, these top hits always sound great whether they’re used to score a TikTok video, are played at full volume in a car, or even played through a small speaker at a campsite. If you’ve been wondering which songs were the favourites in Malaysia for last year, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of the year-end charts compiled from Apple Music and Spotify’s top songs of 2022, as well as topped with the duration of the #1 peak position on the RIM Charts 2022 (Recording Industry Association of Malaysia). Angel Baby by Troye Sivan

Let’s be honest, we’ve been listening to Angel Baby by Troye Sivan nearly everywhere, whether in shopping malls, on the radio, at events, or anywhere else. Angel Baby is the lead single from Sivan’s upcoming third studio album and his first solo release since Rage Teenager! in August 2020. It was released on Sept 10, 2021 via EMI, Universal, and Capitol Records. Lyrically, it features Sivan confessing to his lover that he has saved him, stating that he “almost died, but you’re bringing me back to life” and that his lover has sacrificed a lot to be with him, declaring them his “angel baby”. Having been on the list since January last year, the song reigns at the peak position for 34 weeks and is still on the list of top 50 Spotify and Apple Music currently. How cool is that? I guess we will still be playing the song in 2023. As It Was by Harry Styles

As It Was is a song by British singer Harry Styles, released as the lead single from his third studio album, Harry’s House, on April 1, 2022 via Erskine and Columbia. Styles co-wrote the song with the song’s producers, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. This song has been nominated for and won multiple awards worldwide, as well as being voted number one on Entertainment Weekly’s list of the ten best songs of 2022. Furthermore, with the song being number one in almost every country’s weekly charts in Europe and Asia, Harry’s international tour this year will probably be sold out in a matter of seconds. Glimpse of Us by Joji

With critics praising its simplicity, lyrics, and Joji’s emotional vocals, this song hits deep for most Malaysians. It was released as the lead single from his third studio album Smithereens on June 10, 2022 through 88rising and Warner Records. The song became Joji’s most successful single to date, reaching number one in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Singapore, and hitting in the top ten in the majority of European nations. The music and melody of this song are so comforting that it managed to stay in RIM’s Top 10 chart for 26 weeks straight, despite the fact that it was written to accompany a specific type of heartbreak. Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez

This track has racked up massive streams. There were over 347 million total listens to both versions on Spotify. On top of that, it garnered over 38 million views on YouTube. As a result of a string of TikTok videos showcasing Stephen Sanchez’s vocal and lyrical abilities, he has gained fame as the hit producer behind the song. It was inspired by his current relationship, and even featured vocals from his sweetheart. Die for You by The Weeknd