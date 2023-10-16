Tragedy of OceanGate

A FILM adaptation is in the works based on the fictional retelling of the tragedy involving OceanGate’s submersible, the Titan, bound for the Titanic wreck.

MindRiot Entertainment, in collaboration with producer E Brian Dobbins, known for credits like White Men Can’t Jump and The Blackening (2023), is co-producing the film titled Salvaged.

The screenplay is being crafted by MindRiot’s co-founders, Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey. The film aims to chronicle events leading up to, during and after the tragic incident of that tragic summer, when OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush and four passengers aboard the Titan lost their lives.

The submersible disappeared on June 18 en route to the Titanic site in the Atlantic Ocean. On June 22, the US Coast Guard found a debris field near the Titanic, consistent with a “catastrophic pressure implosion”, confirming the tragic outcome.

Jonathan Keasey, in a statement, expressed concerns about media sensationalism and the rush to judgement in the 24/7 news cycle. He emphasised the film’s intention to honour the victims and their families while addressing broader issues about contemporary media.

The project shares its title with a documentary series also under development by MindRiot, focusing on OceanGate’s former mission director, Kyle Bingham.

As of now, Salvaged is in the pre-production stage, with no director or cast attached. This news follows James Cameron’s denial of involvement in an OceanGate film, despite his previous expeditions to the Titanic wreck for his iconic 1997 film.

Cameron expressed deep concerns about the submersible’s safety and the need for certification even before the tragic expedition, as several experts in deep submergence engineering had warned against its experimental nature.