Trailer for Avatar sequel finally drops

THE trailer to the much anticipated Avatar sequel is finally here. After thirteen long years of waiting, 20th Century Studios has at last released a glimpse into the new world of Pandora.

The teaser trailer which debuted at CinemaCon, dropped online yesterday.

As confirmed by the short footage, Avatar: The Way of Water is a follow up to the events of its prequel, Avatar, and follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids) and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Hence, the upcoming sequel will see the return of the original cast – Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. Joining them on board is Kate Winslet, Jemaine Clement, Edie Falco and our very own Dato Michelle Yeoh, who will take on new roles.

The first Avatar which was released in 2009, became a blockbuster hit upon its release. Up to this date, it remains the highest-grossing film of all time, earning over US$2.8 billion (RM12.27 billion) worldwide.

Despite the success, director James Cameron took his time to follow up.

“People don’t really understand the scope and complexity of the process.” he said.

“It’s like making two and a half big animated films. A typical big animated film takes about four years, so, if you do the math on that, we’re kind of right on schedule for December 2021.” Unfortunately, it was delayed due to the pandemic.

Regardless, fans can now catch the sequel in theatres on Dec 16.

Watch the trailer below: