Trailer for ‘Prey’ showcases Predator’s hunting skills

THE new chapter of the Predator franchise is finally here. Four years after the last standalone instalment, The Predator, Century Studios has dropped the full trailer of the upcoming fifth chapter, Prey.

But contrary to its previous films, Prey will serve as a prequel to the universe. The plot takes place 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, as a young warrior Naru bumps into an invisible predator.

Soon after discovering its intentions, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, fights to protect her people and home.

“She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people,” reads the official logline.

“The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Dan Trachtenberg, who directs the film, had wanted to come up with a movie “that could be told with as few words as possible,” seeking a “survival story that would be visual and visceral.”

This, therefore, inspired him to centralise the Predator movie around the indigenous people in America. “We’ve never had a Native American or really an Indigenous culture that has been at the lead of a big movie like this.

“The Comanche were the fiercest warriors of the time, and I think all indigenous cultures – but the Comanche even more so – have always been portrayed as the sidekick or the villain of a movie.”

Hence, Prey will not only focus on the predators but also pay attention to Naru’s journey in navigating her culture and the time period. According to Trachtenberg, it will be a new offering to fans of the franchise.

Watch the trailer below: