Trailer for star-studded mystery-comedy ‘Amsterdam’ drops

DIRECTOR David O’Russell is known for having star-studded casts for his past movies like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. As for his latest release, Amsterdam, he recently dropped the trailer featuring a jaw-dropping lineup of heavy-hitters led by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.

Set in the 1930s, the film is a period mystery-comedy about a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney in post-WWI Europe who get themselves into a heap of trouble and become the prime suspects in a murder.

The film’s supporting cast includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandra Nivola.

Amsterdam is scheduled to hit theatres in November.

Watch the film’s trailer below: