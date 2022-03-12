Transformers get primal in ‘Rise of the Beasts’ trailer

PARAMOUNT Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh film in the Hasbro franchise, which is set for release on June 9, 2023.

The film introduces will introduce several fan-favourite Transformers characters, and introduces new human characters played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Ramos plays Noah, a former military electronics expert who lives in Brooklyn with his family to support them, and Fishback plays Elena, a museum artifacts researcher.

Peter Cullen, who has voiced Autobot leader Optimus Prime throughout the franchise's existence, will also return. The film is set in 1990s Brooklyn and is inspired by the Beast Wars storyline from the franchise.

The trailer introduces Optimus Primal, the Maximal leader who can change into a gorilla and is voiced by Ron Perlman. As the two Optimus Primes meet, Primal alerts Prime of a brand-new threat to their Earth.

“Let them come,“ Optimus Prime shouts over footage of a robot-versus-robot heavy metal combat.

Other cast members include Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, a Maximal who can transform into a falcon, Pete Davidson as Mirage, an Autobot who can transform into a Porsche, Sebastian Maniscalco as Wheeljack, a Volkswagen van, and Grey Griffin as Arcee, an Autobot who can transform into a Ducati 916 motorcycle.

The film also includes the Terrorcons Scourge, Nightbird, and Battletrap, as well as the fittingly named Rhinox and Cheetor.

Rise of the Beasts also acts as the first instalment of a planned trilogy, with two future sequels in the works.

Watch the trailer here: