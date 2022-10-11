Travis Fimmel to star in Dune prequel series

ACTOR Travis Fimmel has been tapped to star in the prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood, which will be screened at HBO Max.

The Australian actor is expected to portray the character Desmond Hart, who is said to be a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, trying to gain Emperor’s trust.

The story will be set 10,000 years before the events that take place in the main Dune storyline and will be about the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson.

They are expected to combat forces that affect the future of humans and also establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series will be based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, released in 2012 by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Previously, Fimmel starred acted in another HBO sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. However, he is best known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the hit Vikings series.