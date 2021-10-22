Treasures in thrift stores

Qrated co-founder Yee Yuin Kit shares how he opened his dream business

AS the years go by and fashion trends evolve, sometimes styles are recycled as well. This is why thrifting or buying second-hand garments is a popular way to shop for clothes. Yee Yuin Kit, 25, is the co-founder of Qrated, a thrift clothing business he runs with his partners while also indulging in his other interest as a part-time barista. How did Qrated come about? “I’ve been wanting to open a thrift shop since three or four years back, but I wasn’t mentally ready to start it yet. I was modelling part-time and met Jeremy Wong, who was modelling as well. We clicked the first time we met and had a similar style, so we started talking about fashion. “After Jeremy and I became friends, we went thrifting together, and the idea for an online thrift store came about, since both of us liked fashion. After that, I met Meli Mok through Jeremy and she joined us after we launched the first season of Qrated. “Yee is mainly in charge of the thrifting aspect of the store, while Jeremy does the designs and Meli takes care of the upcycled and reworked clothing.” How did you get into modelling? “A few years ago, a brand was looking for models for their new release when I was working in a cafe. One of my friends encouraged me to try it out since I was into fashion, so I decided to give it a shot. “After that, I started posting pictures of me styling different clothing on Instagram and slowly, my photographer friends would ask me to model for their shoots. So, that was how I started.”

Why thrifting? “At first, it was mostly curiosity. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been inclined towards fashion. I would follow my mum to shop and even choose outfits for her. I’ve always experimented with fashion to find what my style is. I watched YouTube videos of people in the US thrifting for outfits and getting vintage clothing that you couldn’t get anywhere else. That sparked my interest and that was how I started thrifting. “Besides that, thrifting is also an inexpensive and sustainable way to try different clothes. I really like the different cuttings and styles you get as they’re clothes from different eras that you don’t see nowadays, which is precious to me as you don’t usually find them in a typical clothing store. “Overall, it’s a very enjoyable experience for me and you never know what kind of clothing you’d find since most of them are unique pieces that let you stand out.”