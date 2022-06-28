Trendy flowers for 2022

FLOWERS are among the most beautiful gifts God has given to mankind. They exude beauty even when they fade, wilt and when its petals fall to the ground. Whether we are happy or sad, flowers are our faithful companions.

They never go out of style. One is never too old or outdated to give flowers. Fresh ones uplift the mood and atmosphere with their sheer beauty and fragrance.

A bouquet or flower arrangement adds colour to a room, and there is always something new in floral designs or flower arrangements.

Just as there are the latest trends in clothes, accessories and or even colours, there is also something called the “flower trend” that not many are aware of.

Flower trends are constantly changing as flower farmers continue to research and create new varieties.

Each year, a fresh variety of flowers with new colours, textures and shapes would be discovered, and the best flowers would be chosen based on features like petal shape, size and colours.

There are also floral design trends. Sometimes, an artistic floral designer picks unusual or uniquely shaped flowers to create a contemporary and stunning flower arrangement, and the new trend would catch on almost immediately.

In the year 2022, it is expected that most people would opt for bright and bold coloured flowers rather than the soft and neutral colours many preferred last year.

So, let’s find out about the prettiest flowers that are trending around the world for you to pick for your room and to gift to your loved ones.