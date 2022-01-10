Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show for stand up career

AFTER seven years of hosting The Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah, who took over the programme from Jon Stewart in 2015, is planning to leave the show in order to focus more on standup comedy.

On Thursday, Noah revealed his plan to the audience while programming the show in New York.

Noah, who was born in South Africa, took over in 2015 after the exit of long-time host Jon Stewart. Under his oversight, the show began to cater to a younger audience.

To date, there is no word on when he plans to leave the show or who would potentially replace him on The Daily Show, which has been airing for 25 years.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in the USA, Noah continued to entertain television viewers with his comedy from his apartment in New York. Noah also became the first late-night talk-show host to film from home.