Trevorrow’s dominion

ON June 9, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time in Malaysian cinemas nationwide. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The upcoming movie will feature never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects, featuring new cast members DeWanda Wise, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.

In a virtual press conference, Trevorrow shared some of his thoughts on the big finale.

How did you find the balance with so many lead characters and so many times dinosaurs in just one film?

“Very carefully. A lot of that was the process of working with each of the actors to make sure that they felt they had a beginning, middle, and an end to their story, which gave me a guide and my editor, Mark Sanger and I a way to make sure that each of these characters was going to have an arc that felt complete. By the time we get to the end of the film, I hope that when you look at all of them lined up together, you feel that each one of them has been respected, represented, and cared for over the course of the film so that you don’t leave with a sense that anyone didn’t get the part in the movie they deserve.”

Do you see a future for the Jurassic franchise beyond Dominion?

“I don’t know if it should be my job to see that future because I was very fortunate in that Steven Spielberg came to me and asked me if I saw a future for Jurassic Park 4 at the time. I did, and we have these three movies, an animated show, short films, and a lot that we’ve done that really reflect what I saw it. And now I’m curious if there’s another filmmaker out there who looks at the world we’ve created and see something else. And if he or she has a vision, I think they should have a right to share that with the world.”

Having done these films, what is your biggest takeaway?

“I guess my biggest takeaway would be that you can’t underestimate the world’s fascination with dinosaurs. There’s something about them that is different from monsters or Kaiju or any other kind of fantastical creature, that people all around the world feel a real connection to, and it must have something to do with our shared history on this planet, the fact that we know that they walk the earth, and that their bones are in the ground. It’s also very rare that with the diversity of our cultures all around the world, that there could be something like this, that unites all of us, that we’re all fascinated by. It’s this extremely rare gift for a storyteller.

What is your own relationship with dinosaurs now, compared to when you started this whole project?

“Dinosaurs for me have always placed us as humans in great context, in that they are evidence that we have only existed on this earth for this tiny little sliver of time and all of its history. And I think that context is really helpful now, as we try to figure out ways to solve all of the problems we have and hopefully it’ll encourage us to do it together, because we can’t do it if we’re divided.”