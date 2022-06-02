Trevorrow’s dominion

ON June 9, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time in Malaysian cinemas nationwide. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.
From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
The upcoming movie will feature never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects, featuring new cast members DeWanda Wise, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Campbell Scott.
In a virtual press conference, Trevorrow shared some of his thoughts on the big finale.
How did you find the balance with so many lead characters and so many times dinosaurs in just one film?
“Very carefully. A lot of that was the process of working with each of the actors to make sure that they felt they had a beginning, middle, and an end to their story, which gave me a guide and my editor, Mark Sanger and I a way to make sure that each of these characters was going to have an arc that felt complete. By the time we get to the end of the film, I hope that when you look at all of them lined up together, you feel that each one of them has been respected, represented, and cared for over the course of the film so that you don’t leave with a sense that anyone didn’t get the part in the movie they deserve.”
Do you see a future for the Jurassic franchise beyond Dominion?
“I don’t know if it should be my job to see that future because I was very fortunate in that Steven Spielberg came to me and asked me if I saw a future for Jurassic Park 4 at the time. I did, and we have these three movies, an animated show, short films, and a lot that we’ve done that really reflect what I saw it. And now I’m curious if there’s another filmmaker out there who looks at the world we’ve created and see something else. And if he or she has a vision, I think they should have a right to share that with the world.”
Having done these films, what is your biggest takeaway?
“I guess my biggest takeaway would be that you can’t underestimate the world’s fascination with dinosaurs. There’s something about them that is different from monsters or Kaiju or any other kind of fantastical creature, that people all around the world feel a real connection to, and it must have something to do with our shared history on this planet, the fact that we know that they walk the earth, and that their bones are in the ground. It’s also very rare that with the diversity of our cultures all around the world, that there could be something like this, that unites all of us, that we’re all fascinated by. It’s this extremely rare gift for a storyteller.
What is your own relationship with dinosaurs now, compared to when you started this whole project?
“Dinosaurs for me have always placed us as humans in great context, in that they are evidence that we have only existed on this earth for this tiny little sliver of time and all of its history. And I think that context is really helpful now, as we try to figure out ways to solve all of the problems we have and hopefully it’ll encourage us to do it together, because we can’t do it if we’re divided.”
Did you always have an idea of this end game when you started in 2015 with Jurassic World?
“I did see the very final images of this film that represents the idea that humans and dinosaurs must coexist on this planet together like the way that we co-exist with animals now. How we were going to get there is something that evolved over time, especially after the first film, when we looked at making another two with the help of Derek Connolly and now Emily Carmichael, who wrote this film with me. We had a lot of other writers, thinkers, scientists, palaeontologists, and geneticists who we spoke to building something that hopefully in this film feels scientifically plausible and grounded in the world we live in. I know they put me here to be the one talking, but I represent thousands of people who brought these movies to you over the past nine years.”
How important was it for you to have the iconic legacy characters be in the conclusion of this saga?
“It meant a lot to me because, one, I felt that if we were going to conclude the saga, we had to acknowledge the shoulders of giants that we were standing on. We couldn’t pretend that they didn’t exist and if we were going to bring them in, we needed to respect their characters enough to tell more of their story and to give closure to all of them.
“The way that the first trilogy was designed, it was a series of incidents, but it didn’t necessarily further the interpersonal relationships between these three people. In Jurassic Park 3, we got a hint that there was more story to be told between Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler because she married someone else and she’d had children with someone else and we knew he loved her.
“To me, it was a very romantic story that I love to be able to tap into. These are six movies that I hope that when a kid born today watches all six in a row over the course of two days, they can feel like it’s a complete story.”
What are you looking for in a dinosaur when you select one?
“It depends in a lot of ways. There’s a part of me that’s just a little kid in a sandbox picking up one carnivore and then looking for the biggest one that would look like it could fight it. And there’s another part of me who thinks about the human and animal relationship – that interpersonal connection that a lot of us have with our own animals, so that’s something that was new to our trilogy. We felt that we could sell that idea largely because of Chris Pratt and his soulfulness in the way that he connected with Blue convinced audiences.”
Do you have a favourite moment in this film?
“As a dinosaur fan, there’s a moment where Beta and Blue are hunting an animal in the snow and it’s just a scene with dinosaurs alone, and that’s something we hadn’t ever gotten to do. There are no humans in it and that was something I always wanted. Also, the story that we’re telling in finally being able to look at how the misuse of genetic power could threaten the world, which I feel is something that Michael Crichton would’ve been interested in and honours him in a way. Honestly, it’s just packed full of things that I’ve always wanted to see.”