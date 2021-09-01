Tribute to father

WRITING has always been a passion for Daryl Kho. He told theSun that in his early years in school, he wrote everything from short stories to plays. But that changed after graduation.

After Daryl joined the corporate world, creative writing seemingly left his world, or at the very least, remained in a state of deep dormancy.

“The only thing I wrote (after work life began) were emails and PowerPoint decks. I even stopped reading except for business books and such,” he said.

After a life-changing, pivotal experience in his personal and family life, Daryl’s creative juices, knack for storytelling and love of words were roused from their slumber.

In 2009, Daryl’s father had a stroke, which caused vascular dementia.

The condition robbed senior Kho of his mobility, health, livelihood and memory.

The events that followed led to Daryl’s debut, Mist-bound: How to Glue Back Grandpa.

From one continent to another and back, Petaling Jaya-born Daryl left secondary school midway in Kuala Lumpur for a Canadian boarding institution and then continued his higher education in the United States.

He graduated just as the dot-com bubble burst and sent him job hunting.

This led to an event that Daryl took as a sign for him to return home.

“I had a job interview opposite the World Trade Centre on Sep 11, 2001,” he said grimly.

He called to postpone the meeting, as he was burnt out by all the rounds of interviews.

“The next day, I woke up and New York was on fire,” Daryl said, thanking divine intervention for his decision.

Returning to Malaysia, Daryl worked in KL for two years, after which he was transferred to Singapore.

He made his life there for years, leading up to the events that disabled his father.