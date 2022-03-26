Tributes pour in for late Foo Fighters drummer

THE music world was rocked yesterday by the sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died while the band was in the middle of a South American tour. He was 50 years old, and leaves behind a wife and three children.

The band were in Colombia, and were set to perform in Bogotá for the Festival Estereo Picnic, when Hawkins was discovered to have passed, just hours before the band was set to take to the stage.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,“ the band said on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.”

News of his death prompted an outpouring of sorrow on social media from fans and fellow musicians.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend,“ Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello wrote in a Twitter post.

Ringo Starr tweeted: “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

And singer Ozzy Osbourne spoke on Hawkins’ character, saying he was “was truly a great person and an amazing musician.”