Troubled star Ezra Miller’s DC gig gone in a flash

ACTOR Ezra Miller has entered a challenging phase in their career after being caught in a series of legal controversies.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested for assaulting a woman with a chair, and recently got slapped with a reatraining order on behalf of a mother and her 12-year-old child.

The 29-year-old actor first starred as Barry Allen in the DC series in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and wrapped up shooting for the character’s solo movie The Flash last October.

However, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. have decided to drop Miller from future DC films due to the actor’s growing legal controversies.

“There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,“ Deadline’s source said. “The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

While The Flash is a year away from hitting theatres, scrapping the entire project seems doubtful, and reshooting scenes of Barry Allen would likely be a logistical and very expensive nightmare. Estimates have put the film’s current budget at US$200 million (RM880.2 million).

A source told Deadline that even if no more allegations surface, the studio will not keep Miller in future Flash roles, and that would mean replacing them in the future.

According to Deadline, studio CEO David Zazlav is expected to decide on what to do about The Flash soon, so it may not be long until there’s a clearer idea regarding Miller’s standing in DC’s film franchise.

The Flash is – for now – scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 23, 2023.